Big Game Watch Party at Element Eatery [PHOTOS]

Published on February 10, 2026

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

101.1 The WIZ and 100.3 Cincy’s R&B brought the city together at Element Eatery for a Super Bowl watch party that felt more like a family function than just another game night.

Inside the Madisonville food hall (with everything from Mexican and Asian eats to London pub-style food) listeners posted up in front of big screens across the space to watch the Seahawks dominate a 29–13 win over the New England Patriots. And of course, watch Benito make his stand on the World’s Biggest Stage.

DJ Diamond held down the 1s and 2s while Don Juan kept the crowd engaged on the mic.

Between ticket giveaways, good food, and nonstop vibes, the night delivered exactly what fans showed up for: a safe, fun place to watch the game and hang out with their favorite WIZ and R&B Cincy family.

Two lucky families even left with brand-new 50-inch flat-screen TVs, courtesy of Epic Records.

Check out the slideshow below.

