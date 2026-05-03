Stepping Into Her Own Lane! North West Celebrates Debut EP 'N0rth4evr' With Ye & Kim Kardashian At Pop-Up

The gift of music has officially been passed on in the Kardashian-West family! On May 1st, the 12-year-old creative North West officially stepped out from the shadow of her iconic parents to release her debut project, a six-track EP titled N0rth4evr. The project serves as North’s introduction to the world as a producer and artist.

Source: Lily Lauria / Courtesy of Lede

Despite having access to the best songwriters and producers in the music industry, North West’s debut EP is a project solely created by the young star herself. North reportedly produced every single track on the project, experimenting with a sound that blends elements of rage-rap, hyperpop, and gothic emo.

The tracklist for N0rth4evr includes:

H0w Sh0uld ! f33l D!e #N0rth4evr Th!s t!m3 W0ah Aishite (愛して)

This release follows her February single, “PIERCING ON MY HAND,” which she famously performed during a surprise appearance at Ye’s sold-out SoFi concert. According to her label, Gamma, North’s credibility in the production space has been growing steadily behind the scenes, with recent credits on FKA Twigs’ Grammy-winning album Eusexua and production for hyperpop stars like skaiwater and Lil Novi.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Accompanying the EP is a music video for the title track, “#N0rth4evr,” directed by Ty Akimoto and Mack Ishida. The video is a dark, aesthetic departure from traditional kid-friendly content, featuring North in a full gothic ensemble: fingerless striped gloves, spiked metal jewelry, combat boots, and a blue wig styled with sharp spikes.

The most talked-about element of the video, however, is the under-eye piercings. While the piercings appear to be faux studs, they perfectly complement her blackened teeth and heavy makeup, solidifying her reputation as a burgeoning alternative star. While some critics on social media expressed concern over her style at just 12 years old, others praised her parents for fostering such a fearless, creative spirit.

To celebrate the launch of North West’s debut EP, a two-day pop-up shop was held at Complex LA’s Fairfax location. The event served as a rare moment of family unity—albeit on separate nights.

According to TMZ, on Friday, Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, made an appearance at the event. In a show of solidarity with North’s grungy aesthetic, Bianca was spotted rocking an eyebrow piercing and ginger hair, while Ye spent the evening taking photos and signing merchandise for fans alongside his daughter.

Nevertheless, Mom was not far behind. TMZ also reported that Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday to announce she was on the way to the pop-up for the second night. The move was particularly notable as Kim chose to support North’s event over attending the qualifying stage of the F1 Miami Grand Prix, where her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton was competing.

As Kim noted in past interviews, she refuses to stifle North’s creativity: “If she wants blue hair, it is what it is… I would never take that away from her.”

North West isn’t slowing down with just a digital release. Her label announced that she is set to make her festival performance debut at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago on June 12th. She will share the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Chief Keef.

With a fashion-forward style, a distinct production ear, and the backing of the two most influential families in pop culture, North West is stepping into her own lane.

Stepping Into Her Own Lane! North West Celebrates Debut EP 'N0rth4evr' With Ye & Kim Kardashian At Pop-Up was originally published on bossip.com