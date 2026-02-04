Cincinnati Music Festival Announces Thursday Night Lineup

Source: Getty Images

The Cincinnati Music Festival is officially setting the tone for another big summer weekend. Organizers have announced the Thursday, July 23rd lineup. Thursday nights mark the official kickoff to the three-day celebration of music, culture, and legacy performances.

RELATED: Cincinnati Music Festival Drops Loaded 2026 Lineup

Thursday night will spotlight hip-hop royalty and hometown talent, bringing an intimate but high-energy experience ahead of the festival’s main stadium shows.

Thursday Night Lineup (July 23):

Talib Kweli , with a special guest appearance by legendary producer and Cincinnati native Hi-Tek

, with a special guest appearance by legendary producer and Cincinnati native DJ Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa

of Salt-N-Pepa DJ Vader from 100.3 R&B Cincy

Traditionally hosted at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center, this year’s Thursday night festivities will take place at the newly renovated East Club Lounge inside Paycor Stadium.

Ticket Information:

$85 General Admission

$125 VIP , which includes: Two top-shelf drink tickets Lite bites Exclusive access to the Overlook Bar

, which includes:

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 7 at 10AM and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or by calling the Cincinnati Music Festival office at (513) 924-0900.

This year’s Cincinnati Music Festival runs July 23–25, with a stacked lineup across all three nights.

Friday night at Paycor Stadium features Charlie Wilson, Tyrese, Ledisi, and 803 Fresh, while Saturday gets hot with headliner Mary J. Blige, alongside Trey Songz, SWV, Doug E. Fresh, Heatwave, and special guest Nelly.



