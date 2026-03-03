Built By HER: Recognizing Cincinnati’s Women Leaders

Join us each week as we highlight these female powerhouses and share their story!

This Women’s History Month, 101.1 The WIZ & 100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station is celebrating Built By Her, recognizing women leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who are shaping our city.

Dr. Tiffany Hall, DDS – Choosi Skin

Dr. Tiffany Hall is a board-certified OB/GYN with over 25 years of medical experience. As the founder of Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa, she blends her medical expertise with a deeply personal passion for skin health, personal wellness, and self-confidence. Dr. Hall has built her career around advancing whole-person aesthetic and wellness care — treating hormonal imbalances that may contribute to unwanted hair growth and premature aging while addressing the broader spectrum of skin, vitality, and confidence concerns.

Inspired by her own skin journey, Dr. Hall created Choosi Skin to offer a welcoming, inclusive space where clients feel seen, heard, and empowered to embrace their unique beauty. She prides herself on building a medspa that not only celebrates diversity but also has the clinical expertise to safely and effectively treat all skin types. Choosi Skin prioritizes natural enhancements and personalized care, delivering high-end aesthetic, wellness, & vitality treatments in a warm, judgment-free environment.

Driven by her belief that beauty is diverse and authenticity is powerful, Dr. Hall leads a team of relatable providers — physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and nurses—who celebrate individuality and work closely with clients to co-create thoughtful, safe, and effective treatment plans.