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2026 Oscars

So Stunning: Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Academy Awards?

Published on March 15, 2026

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Seen on the Oscars scene…

Celebs are sizzling and slaying at the 98th Academy Awards, with your fave melanin magic makers donning designer duds at the Dolby Theatre.

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Hollywood’s biggest night is bringing together the industry’s most celebrated actors, filmmakers, and creatives ahead of an awards-season showdown between two of the year’s most talked-about films: Sinners and One Battle After Another.

Oscars
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty
Oscars
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Ryan Coogler’s film is sinking its teeth into the Academy Awards with 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, and Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who already took home Best Actor at the Actor Awards.

Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is another major contender of the night, scoring 13 nominations.

Several of the night’s stylish arrivals are directly tied to the two films.

Seen on the scene was the star of the night himself, Michael B. Jordan.

The Academy darling predicted to win his first Oscar sizzled in all-black and brought his family members to the ceremony.

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Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Also spotted was Wunmi Mosaku, who celebrated the success of Sinners and her Best Supporting Actress nomination in a glittering green Louis Vuitton gown.

98th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Similarly, her co-star Jayme Lawson shimmered and shone in royal blue.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Not to be outdone, Sinners’ costume designer Ruth E. Carter made a style statement in white.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The allready a two-time Oscar winner for her work on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Carter could become the most Oscar-winning Black woman in Academy Awards history.

Shades of chocolate and nude were style trends at the Academy Awards, as seen on Danielle Brooks and Marsai Martin.

98th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Matei Horvath / Getty
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Also spotted on the carpet was superstar stunner Teyana Taylor.

Teyana served baaaawdy, showcasing her exquisite abs in a fringe black and white dress with a sheer mesh panel.

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The actress who was nominated but lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar paired her look with gorgeous glam; matte makeup featuring dramatic eyeliner.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Taylor’s One Battle After Another co-star Chase Infiniti was also seen on the scene at the Oscars.The 25-year-old actress who has become one of the breakout stars of awards season thanks to her performance as Willa in the film, stunned in a lilac gown.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The fellas showed up and showed out at the Oscars.

Damson Idris rocked royal blue at the Academy Awards.

98th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Penske Media / Getty

Meanwhile, Usher kept it classy in all white with his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, as his date.

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Matei Horvath / Getty

Also seen on the scene was Best Director nominee Ryan Coogler, who matched his wife Zinzi’s fly in black.

98th Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty
98th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Coogler’s Sinners stars looked just as dapper as the director.

Miles Caton’s mud brown suit stood out on the carpet…

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

and DelRoy Lindo looked chic in shades of black and blue.

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty
98th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Source: JC Olivera / Getty
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So Stunning: Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Academy Awards? was originally published on bossip.com

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