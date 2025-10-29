Listen Live
Trick-or-Treat Times for Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky

Trick-or-Treat Times for Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky

Published on October 29, 2025

Ohio Trick or Treat Times 2025
Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

Halloween night is almost here, and neighborhoods across the region are getting ready for the annual candy hunt!

Most communities across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky are keeping the traditional 6 to 8PM window on the 31st, but a few towns have their own schedules. Here’s a quick guide to help plan your night.

Cincinnati-area trick-or-treat (6–8PM, Oct. 31):

  • Butler County: Fairfield, Fairfield Township, Hamilton, Liberty Township, Madison Township, Middletown, Monroe, St. Clair Township, Trenton, West Chester Township
  • Clermont County: Batavia, Bethel, Goshen, Miami Township, Milford, New Richmond, Pierce Township, Union Township
  • Hamilton County: Amberley Village, Anderson Township, Blue Ash, Cheviot, Cincinnati, Colerain Township, Columbia Township, Crosby Township, Deer Park, Delhi Township, Elmwood Place, Evendale, Fairfax, Forest Park, Golf Manor, Greenhills, Green Township, Harrison, Indian Hill, Lockland, Loveland, Madeira, Mariemont, Montgomery, Newtown, North Bend, North College Hill, Reading, Sharonville, Silverton, Springfield Township, Sycamore Township, Symmes Township, Wyoming
  • Warren County: Carlisle, Clearcreek Township, Corwin, Deerfield Township, Franklin, Hamilton Township, Maineville, Mason, Morrow, Springboro, Union Township

Northern Kentucky trick-or-treat (6–8PM, Oct. 31):

  • Boone County: Florence, Union, Walton
  • Campbell County: Alexandria, Bellevue, Cold Spring, Dayton, Fort Thomas, Newport, Silver Grove, Southgate, Wilder
  • Grant County: Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Corinth
  • Kenton County: Bromley, Covington, Crescent Springs, Crestview Hills, Edgewood, Elsmere, Erlanger, Fort Mitchell, Fort Wright, Independence, Ludlow, Taylor Mill, Villa Hills
  • Pendleton County: Butler, Falmouth

Communities with adjusted hours:

  • Highland Heights, KY – 6–7:30PM Oct. 31
  • Lebanon, OH – 5:30–7:30PM Oct. 31
  • Oxford, OH – 5:30–7:30PM Oct. 31
  • Turtlecreek Township, OH – 5:30–7:30PM Oct. 31
  • Southgate, KY – 5:30–7:30PM Oct. 31
  • Wayne Township, OH – 5–7PM Oct. 31
  • Warsaw, KY – 6–8PM Nov. 1

Before heading out: check local forecasts, make sure costumes are easy to see in the dark, and pack a flashlight or glow sticks for good measure. However you celebrate, have a safe and candy-filled Halloween around the Tri-State!


