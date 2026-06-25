The hidden storage space many homeowners forget about
The storage space opportunities that many homeowners forget about include under the stairs and overhead garage space. There’s also the space above cabinets, behind doors, and inside unused wall cavities.
According to StorageCafe, 42% of Americans feel cluttered at home. It’s easy to run out of space in a house, especially if you’ve lived there for many years and have accumulated lots of items.
What people forget is that there are opportunities for storage space, and they’re often hidden.
Under-the-Stair Storage Opportunities
The majority of homeowners overlook the space beneath a staircase, but it can be transformed into highly functional storage. Depending on the design, it can accommodate:
- Built-in drawers
- Cabinets
- Shelving
- Pull-out compartments
This makes it a great space for you to store items that don’t need to be accessed daily. In addition, utilizing this area helps free up valuable closet and garage space while keeping belongings organized and out of sight.
Overhead Garage Storage
Most people focus on the floor space in the garage, but they overlook the vast amount of unused storage potential near the ceiling. One of our unused storage ideas is to place overhead garage storage racks and suspended shelving systems. You can store occasionally-used items here, such as holiday decorations, seasonal sports equipment, camping gear, and luggage.
You can even create a loft in this overhead space if you’ve got the money to invest. Using something like the Loft Lip can separate this storage space from the rest of the garage so that dust and debris remain in the higher area.
The Space Above Cabinets
It’s common for homeowners to leave the space above kitchen cabinets empty or place decorative items there, but there’s a better use for this area. Simply get attractive baskets or decorative containers and place the following in them for storage:
- Large serving platters
- Specialty cookware
- Seasonal kitchen accessories
- Extra pantry supplies
This allows you to keep less frequently used items accessible without taking up valuable cabinet space below. What’s great is that you can apply this concept to cabinets in your laundry room, bathrooms, and utility spaces, too.
Behind Doors and Inside Unused Wall Cavities
When organizing small spaces, people forget to check behind doors and inside wall cavities. These are excellent secret storage solutions since they let you store things away for a clean and uncluttered appearance throughout your home.
For example, the backs of doors can accommodate racks, hooks, and organizers. Unused wall cavities between studs can also be converted into recessed shelving or built-in storage niches. These can be installed in:
- Bathrooms
- Hallways
- Laundry rooms
- Bedrooms
You can then store everyday essentials without them protruding into living spaces.
Make Efficient Use of Your Storage Space
Storage space can be hard to come by, especially if you live in a small house or apartment. If you get creative, though, then you can utilize every square inch of your property to store things away. These solutions can also make your home look more organized and uncluttered, so it’s a win-win situation to find hidden storage spaces to use.
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