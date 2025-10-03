Listen Live
Top 10 Haunted Houses In The United States

Published on October 3, 2025

Scary Halloween Ghost Decoration in a Vineyard

Source: Jamey Coles Photography / Getty

Halloween is the perfect time to embrace your love of scares, and the United States is home to some of the most elaborate and terrifying haunted houses in the world. From record-breaking attractions to immersive experiences that will leave you out of breath, these haunted houses deliver thrills, chills, and fun but terrifying, unforgettable memories.
Whether you’re a horror fan or just looking for a scary Halloween adventure, these top 10 haunted houses are must-visit destinations this Halloween season.

Top 10 Haunted Houses In The United States  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. 13th Gate Haunted House – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

A massive haunted attraction with 13 themed realms

2. Factory of Terror – Canton, Ohio

Recognized in USA Today’s “Best Haunted Attraction” lists.

3. Cutting Edge Haunted House – Fort Worth, Texas

Located in an old meat-packing plant, it has held the Guinness World Record for “largest walk-through haunted house” multiple times.

4. The ScareHouse – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Known for immersive and high-production haunts

5. Netherworld Haunted House – Norcross, Georgia

Frequently listed among the best in the country for its elaborate sets, effects, and seasonal reinventions.

6. Edge of Hell And beast Haunted House – Kansas City, Missouri

One of the oldest haunt attractions in the U.S., it’s become a staple of the Kansas City Halloween scene.

7. Dark Hour Haunted House – Plano, Texas

Operating almost year-round, this haunt is praised for its evolving designs and storytelling.

8. House of Torment — Austin, Texas

A popular haunt in the Southwest, known for creative design and strong performances.

9. Everhaunt Haunted House – Buffalo, New York

Highly rated in national haunt rankings and spotlighted as one of New York State’s top haunted attractions.

10. Darkness Haunted House – St. Louis, Missouri

Often featured on HauntWorld’s most-viewed lists, with multiple linked attractions in the area.

