Island Frydays is Making a Comeback

Published on August 27, 2025

Jerk Chicken Thighs
Island Frydays is officially back.

The Jamaican spot that shut its Corryville doors last December is firing up the grill again, this time in College Hill.

RELATED: Island Frydays Permanently Closed after 15 Years

Owner Leo Morgan announced the closure late last year, pointing to COVID’s lasting financial impact and rising food costs. But the restaurant is returning in food truck form at 5835 Hamilton Ave. inside the renovated College Hill Plaza.

The truck will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11AM to 7PM, while the start of each week will be reserved for catering. A permanent brick-and-mortar location is already in the works, with plans to open in College Hill’s business district in 2026.

“Island Frydays is about more than cooking; we’re about bringing people together,” Morgan said. “We’re so thankful for the love and loyalty Cincinnati has shown us, and we can’t wait to share the joy of our food and culture with the entire city.”

The return also ties into a $91 million investment into College Hill’s business district, which has been adding new restaurants, bars, and small businesses.

Island Frydays has long been a Cincinnati favorite. The restaurant was featured three times on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and even hosted celebrity guests like rapper Rick Ross and players from the Indianapolis Colts.

For updates, you can follow Island Frydays on social media or visit islandfrydays.com.


