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Tems, Wizkid And Justin Bieber Shut Down Coachella With “Essence” Moment

During Justin Bieber’s headlining set, the crowd got a surprise they will not forget. Tems stepped on stage and instantly shifted the energy, reminding everyone why her voice stands out on a global level.

What started as a surprise appearance quickly turned into a full circle moment when Wizkid joined them to perform “Essence,” one of the biggest Afrobeats records of the last decade.

When “Essence” first dropped in 2020, it did not just become a hit, it became a cultural shift. The record helped push Afrobeats into mainstream conversations worldwide and made history as the first Nigerian song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

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The Justin Bieber remix only elevated the record even further, connecting audiences across continents and turning the song into a global anthem.

Hearing it performed live on a stage like Coachella shows just how far the culture has traveled.

Tems has been building this moment for years. From her early breakout records to collaborations with major artists, she has positioned herself as one of the most important voices in music right now.

Her appearance at Coachella was not just a feature moment. It felt like a statement. She belongs on the biggest stages in the world and continues to represent African music at the highest level.

This performance was bigger than just one song. It was a representation of how Black music continues to shape global sound and culture.

From Lagos to Los Angeles, the impact is clear. Artists like Tems and Wizkid are no longer crossing over. They are leading the moment.



Coachella always delivers viral performances, but this one felt different.

This was not just a highlight of the weekend. It was a reminder of where the culture is going next.

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Tems, Wizkid And Justin Bieber Shut Down Coachella With “Essence” Moment was originally published on wtlcfm.com