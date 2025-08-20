Cincinnati Open Intern Dies After Cart Accident
The Cincinnati Open is grieving the loss of one of its interns, 21-year-old Joshua Darst, who died Monday night after a tragic accident at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.
Police say Darst fell from a motorized cart near the loading dock around 11PM and was rushed by Mason EMS to West Chester Hospital, where he later died. The incident remains under investigation.
RELATED: Coco Gauff Faces Fan Backlash After Cincinnati Open Comments
Darst, a West Chester native, grew up attending Tri-County Baptist Church. Pastor Brian McManus, who baptized him as a child, remembered him as a compassionate young man with a heart for others.
“He just loved serving people,” McManus said. “When you hurt, he hurt. And when you celebrated, he celebrated right there with you.”
Darst was a student at Cornerstone University in Michigan, where he played baseball on scholarship. His pastor said he was excited to see where life and God would take him next.
The Cincinnati Open called the loss devastating.
“This loss is deeply felt by our entire organization. Our hearts, thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and all who knew and loved him,” the tournament said in a statement Tuesday.
- Black Queens Rule the Big Screen in Sci-Fi Thriller “Run”
- Lemuel Plummer Talks Zeus Network’s Rise In Reality TV
- Ja’Marr Chase Signs with Fabletics Ahead of 2025 Season
- Suspect in Mt. Washington Triple Homicide Identified
- Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away at 28
- Dame Dash Responds To Cam’ron, Killa Responds In Pure Petty
- Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century
- Emory University Announces End Of DEI Programs Amid Trump Crackdown
- Drake Finally Addresses The Plastic Surgery Rumor, “They Call Me BBL Drizzy”
- Clifton Powell And Rejecting Gay Roles: Integrity Or Internal?
-
Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!
-
Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced
-
Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More
-
20 Photos of Ja'Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott
-
The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne
-
Island Frydays is Making a Comeback