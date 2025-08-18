Coco Gauff Faces Fan Backlash After Cincinnati Open Comments

After her quarterfinal exit at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, Coco Gauff’s honest comments about fan expectations stirred controversy. Losing 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Jasmine Paolini, Gauff reflected on the intense scrutiny players face. She noted that winning a Grand Slam, like her 2023 US Open title, shifts how fans judge a season. “When you have a Slam, everyone’s not calling your year bad,” she said, highlighting the unrealistic pressure to win weekly. Additionally, Gauff pointed out the grueling 11-month tennis schedule, explaining that ups and downs are normal. However, her remarks drew mixed reactions from fans, with some urging her to rethink her mindset.

Fans Critique Gauff’s Mentality and Performance

Subsequently, fans took to social media, particularly X, to express their concerns. Many focused on Gauff’s persistent serving issues, especially her double faults. One fan posted, “It’s not just losing; it’s how Coco beats herself.” Another criticized her coaching, stating, “Your coach has failed to fix those double faults!” Indeed, Gauff’s 16 double faults against Paolini echoed her struggles in Canada, where she racked up 42 across three matches. Consequently, fans argued that her mentality of accepting losses as inevitable might hinder her progress. They suggested a tougher, more resilient approach, especially as she heads to the US Open.

Gauff’s Serve: A Persistent Challenge

Moreover, Gauff’s serve remains a focal point of criticism. Despite her aggressive play and athleticism, her second serve faltered in Cincinnati. Paolini capitalized, breaking Gauff seven times in their match. Fans pointed out that top players rarely lose due to self-inflicted errors like Gauff’s. “Coco’s double faults are not normal for a top player,” one supporter noted. Meanwhile, Gauff acknowledged the tough conditions, citing “super light” tennis balls that affected her rhythm. Nevertheless, her fans urged her to address these technical flaws before defending her 2023 US Open title.

Looking Ahead to the US Open

Now, with the US Open looming (August 24–September 7, 2025), Gauff faces pressure to regroup. Her Cincinnati loss, coupled with a Round of 16 exit in Canada, raises questions about her form. However, her 2023 triumph in New York shows her potential. Fans hope she can channel that energy, refine her serve, and adopt a stronger mindset. Ultimately, Gauff’s ability to navigate criticism and improve will define her chances at Flushing Meadows.