Snoop Dogg Hilariously Reacts To His AI Appearance on Drake’s Kendrick Lamar Diss Track, “Taylor Made Freestyle”

Snoop Dogg has found his way into the current “beef” between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, and it had nothing to do with him actually interjecting himself in it but with the use of AI.

Like the rest of the Hip-Hop and music world, Snoop Dogg was stunned to hear AI voice on Drake’s latest diss track at Kendrick Lamer, “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

On Friday (April 19), Drake released his “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which features the computer-generated voices of Snoop Dogg and the late 2Pac “pressing” their West Coast counterpart to respond to Drizzy.

On the song virtual Snoop raps:

“Dot, you know that the D-O-G never fucking doubted you/ But right now it seem like you posted up without a clue of what the fuck you ’bout to do.”

Not too long after the divisive record hit the internet, the Doggfather took to his Instagram account to post a hilarious reaction to AI bars.

“They did what? When? How? Are you sure? [Sigh] Y’all have a good night,” Snoop said in the Instagram clip. “Why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the fuck— what happened? What’s going on? I’m going back to bed. Good night.”

Will Kendrick Lamar Finally Respond To Drake?

“Taylor Made Freestyle” comes a week after Drake’s first response record, “Push Ups.” When the song hit the internet, thanks to the rampant AI use in the music industry, the song’s validity was initially up in the air.

On the song, Drizzy accuses Lamar of taking his sweet time to respond due to Taylor Swift dropping a new album while also naming TDE’s boss, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

“But now we gotta wait a fucking week ’cause Taylor Swift is your new Top/ And if you ’bout to drop, she gotta approve/ This girl really ’bout to make you act like you not in a feud/ She tailor made your schedule with Ant, you out of the loop.

While Drake continues to poke the bear, word on the podcast streets is that K.Dot has a response record ready, according to Joe Budden Podcast host Antwan “Ish” Marby, who claims the record is on the level of 2Pac’s “Hit Em Up.”

“Some people that have heard the Kendrick track, I heard that his energy is just something that’s going to be hard for Drake to match. They said he’s coming on some Pac’ Hit Em Up’ energy,” Ish claims.

We shall see if that’s the case. We just want Kendrick Lamar to take his time and deliver a worthy response, no one wants a wack a** diss record.

Snoop Dogg Hilariously Reacts To His AI Appearance on Drake’s Kendrick Lamar Diss Track, “Taylor Made Freestyle” was originally published on hiphopwired.com