Listen Live
Entertainment

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2024: Class Announced

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2024 Class Announced
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced their 2024 class of inductees.
The announcement was made Sunday during the “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night” episode on “American Idol.”
This year’s inductees are Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.
Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield were selected as the recipients for the Musical Excellence Award.
To be eligible for nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of
nomination.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
The 2024 ceremony will stream live on Disney+ and will be available on Hulu the following day.
A special will also air on ABC at a later date.
  • Let it rip…who was snubbed, who belongs in the HOF and who doesn’t?

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2024: Class Announced  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Entertainment

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2024: Class Announced

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

WIZ April Curator Challenge
Entertainment

Win $125 + Tickets to Bryson Tiller!

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

San Diego Padres v. Cincinnati Reds
Sports

Great American Ball Park Unveils New Additions for 2024 Season

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close