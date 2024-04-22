Listen Live
News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

A 74-year-old woman in Ohio has been arrested for the attempted armed robbery of a bank in Butler County.

The alleged incident took place on Friday, April 19. Fairfield Township Police were notified that the woman tried to rob AurGroup Credit Union before fleeing in her Hyundai Elantra. The bank is located on Creekside Drive.

The woman was later identified in surveillance footage to be Ann Mayers of Hamilton, Ohio.

To make this bizarre event even more puzzling, Mayers has no known criminal history at this time.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

Police say Mayers admitted to the crime and was taken into custody without incident. She was charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Firearm and Tampering with Evidence, both felonies.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

Mayers was arrested without incident in her home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Massive Ohio Tornados Caught On Video

RELATED: Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

WIZ April Curator Challenge
Entertainment

Win $125 + Tickets to Bryson Tiller!

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

San Diego Padres v. Cincinnati Reds
Sports

Great American Ball Park Unveils New Additions for 2024 Season

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close