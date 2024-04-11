Listen Live
Entertainment

Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars

Published on April 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Mayhem
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Willie Moore Jr Show header

Source: N/A / iOne Digital

Help The Willie Moore Jr. Show head to the Stellars!

The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. If you enjoying kicking it with Willie, submit your vote!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

April 10th – 17th     First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

April 22nd – 30th     Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

 

Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the 2024 Stellar Awards below!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

 

Radio host, comedian, producer, speaker, and minister Willie Moore, Jr. is a visionary who is determined to make a positive mark through music, media, and family entertainment. Willie Moore Jr. is a devoted father of three boys and a girl. He has impacted many through his media channels and opportunities to partner with great ministries across the country including Joyce Meyer Ministries, Bishop Gary Macintosh of Greenwood Christian Center, Bishop Dale C. Bronner’s Word of Faith Ministries and more (PraiseDc.com)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The post Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars appeared first on Black America Web.

Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Entertainment

Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

WIZ April Curator Challenge
Entertainment

Win $125 + Tickets to Bryson Tiller!

Basketball Mayhem
Contests

2024 Basketball Mayhem Contest

Cleveland Guardians v. Cincinnati Reds
Sports

2024 Reds Opening Day: What You Need to Know

San Diego Padres v. Cincinnati Reds
Sports

Great American Ball Park Unveils New Additions for 2024 Season

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close