Eva Marcille On Critics’ Body Shaming: ‘I Thought I Looked Cute!’

Eva Marcille is redefining the definition of the word ‘model.’

Not only is she continuing to slay runways, designer looks, and concrete jungles as a supermodel, but she’s also a ‘role model’ for women dealing with relationship struggles, body image, and self-acceptance.

The “America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 3 winner spoke about these topics and more on a recent episode of the Tamron Hall Show. Addressing negative comments about her weight, appearance, and public divorce, Eva tells fans how she turned off the chatter and reclaimed who she is.

Her vulnerability is necessary, refreshing, and awe-inspiring. Keep scrolling to see what the “All The Queens Men” star told Tamron.

Eva Marcille bets on black while on the Tamron Hall Show.

Eva joined Tamron Hall on April 9. The Tam Fam erupted in applause when the model walked out to the bright set – and we don’t blame them. Eva remains one of the most well-known winners of Tyra Branks’ “ANTM,” is a former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” peach, and looked fabulous for the interview.

Eva chose all-black for her daytime appearance. Sitting with her legs crossed alongside Tamron, she wore a long black dramatic tuxedo-style suit dress with sexy lapels, low double-breasted buttons, and a high slit. The actress’ hair styled her hair in blonde locs with jewelry adornments.

“When in the Matrix just bet on Black,” she captioned her Instagram post recapping her look. Eva also tagged Ashley Sean Thomas for styling her, Ernest Robinson for beauty, and Sans Faff for the fit.

Despite negative comments about her weight, Eva says she ‘thought she looked good,’ and opens up about the realities of divorce.

Tamron’s conversation with Eva touched on several topics, from motherhood to living as a divorcee to her BET hit show. Eva shared how she’s found joy within her children, been adjusting to living alone again, and adores sunflowers.

The model got candid when Tamron asked about social media critics questioning her recent weight loss. Eva shared how she purposefully turned off comments on her social media pages and focused on herself.

She then shared how divorce, grief, and learning to be alone again impacted her outward appearance. Eva told Tamron’s audience, “I went through a divorce last year. Anyone who’s ever been through a divorce knows it’s hard. It’s like the stomach flu, like you will be skinny afterward. You drop a 200lb person, you’re going to drop at least 30 lbs. So for, me, I lost weight just naturally going through life, and I found myself depressed before my divorce, through my divorce, trying to just navigate and rediscover who am I.”

Eva got married to Atlanta lawyer and politico Michael Sterling in 2018. Their union became high-profile when the model actress joined the RHOA cast for Season 10. The couple share two children: Michael and Maverick. (Eva also has a daughter, Marley Rae, from a previous relationship).

Eva continued sharing the impact of her divorce after what she thought would be her “forever.” She said, “I’m not the wife anymore. I’m not someone’s someone. I’m someone’s mom, but if I took the mom away, if I took Madame away, if I took ‘Top Model’ away, who’s Eva? Who am I? And making sure I prioritized knowing that character and building that character.”

Though Eva received backlash from pictures of what many perceived as a shockingly slim figure, Eva also laughed with Tamron about it.

“I thought I looked cute,” she added. HB, agrees – and we support Black women through all stages of life. Period.

See more of Eva’s interview here.

Eva Marcille On Critics’ Body Shaming: ‘I Thought I Looked Cute!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com