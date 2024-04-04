Listen Live
President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

Published on April 4, 2024

President Biden

WASHINGTON — President Biden wants an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

That’s what Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today during a phone call. The call came after an Israeli airstrike killed seven World Central Kitchen workers earlier this week.

He also called the recent airstrikes “unacceptable.” Biden said it’s essential to stabilize the humanitarian situation, and he urged the Prime Minister to conclude a deal “to bring the hostages home.”

