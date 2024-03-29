You may know him from the Hulu show Woke, Saturday Night Live, or Comedy Central’s Kevin Hart: The Next Level, but this comedian is now going from the big-screen back to the big stage. Comedian T. Murph is merging his personal and professional life in a hilarious way.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
This Chicago-based powerhouse has blazed a trail of stand-up stages, and returns with his current ‘I Love My Kids, BUT…’ Tour (IAmTMurph.com).
“[My kids] can’t feel no type of way, because what I do helps pay their bills.” -T. Murph
Catch him on tour in a city near you! Click to purchase tickets.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
WATCH FULL T. MURPH x THE MORNING HUSTLE INTERVIEW BELOW
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- Bryson Tiller Winning Weekend!
- Comedian T. Murph: ‘I Loves My Kids, BUT…’ Tour
- Trailblazing Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Dies at 87
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
[Zype id=”6606f2057028890001733833″]
Comedian T. Murph: ‘I Loves My Kids, BUT…’ Tour was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Trailblazing Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Dies at 87
-
Ohio Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’
-
Win FOUR Tickets to Nicki Minaj!
-
Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway
-
Radio One Cincinnati & The Law Offices Of Blake Maislin Present: The Easter Egg Express
-
What's A Lotus Flower Bomb?
-
2024 Basketball Mayhem Contest
-
Foodie Friday's: Katch the Kitchen