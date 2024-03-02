Lil Meech Talks BMF Season 3, Big Meech’s Early Release, Summer Walker & More!

Lore’l and Kyle Santillian chopped it up with rising star “Lil Meech” on The Morning Hustle ahead of the upcoming season three premiere of BMF. We talked about everything from his love life, rumors, the potential early release of his father from prison and more.

The infamous tale of Detroit’s own Black Mafia Family has been a story of street legend for the better part of four decades and counting. However, that intrigue skyrocketed substantially back in September 2021 with the official BMF television series on Starz under the creative direction of 50 Cent and the original players involved. Actually, the show’s producers crossed their t’s dotted their i’s so well in fact that Demetrius Flenory Jr., the real-life son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, plays his dad in the series to much fanfare and critical acclaim.

Meech shared what it’s like having rapper and executive producer, 50 Cent as a mentor both on the show and in his real life. Season three sounds fire! In addition to what we should expect in general this season when it comes to the new players, returning faces and overall direction of BMF, Lil Meech spilled the tea about the new season cameos from Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, and Neyo.

With the highly-anticipated premiere of Season 3 it’s definitely looking like the world will be witnessing the rise of “Lil Meech” for many more seasons to come.

Grab the popcorn!

Watch our exclusive interview with Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. below via The Morning Hustle, and be sure to watch the Season 3 premiere of BMF on Starz:

