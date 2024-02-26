There’s no denying that rapper Glorilla has another smash hit on her hands with new single, “Yeah Glo” but comedian Alton Walker says there’s just something about the song that God Ain’t Pleased about!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The shining star hailing from Memphis boasts her distinct accent on the lit and lively single. It’s the “Cuban on Cuban” line that has our in house comedian Alton Walker gasping for air. All jokes aside, the song and video is perfectly done. Especially in a era where it seems the art of visual storytelling has lost its creativity. Both the lyrics and visuals are all about celebrating her journey and successes in the industry. Glo pulls up on the younger version of herself who still works at a fast food restaurant in a Maybach just to let her know that it all works out in the end!. Her contagious energy and fearless lyrics have already struck a chord with fans, making this track a standout gem in her growing discography.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Make sure you catch Comedian Alton Walker weekdays on The Morning Hustle Show with Lore’l and Kyle Santillian.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

God Ain’t Pleased: Glorilla’s Come Back Hit “Yeah Glo!” was originally published on themorninghustle.com