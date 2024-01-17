101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

​​LeBron James Takes a Page Out of Kendrick Lamar’s Book; Shares Romantic Note for Wife Savannah James

LeBron James shared a special romantic note for his wife by taking a page from Kendrick Lamar’s love life.

After a Christmas Day game video, fans allegedly rumored that superstar wives take pictures only with female fans and ignore the men.

Amid this difficult time, LeBron James posted a Black Gains Instagram post with a photo of Lamar with his wife, Whitney Alford, and a quote from the rapper: “The best feeling is getting money with the same girl you were broke with.”

King James shared the post on his IG account, tagging Savannah James and writing, “Thee ABSOLUTE BEST!!!” with brown heart emojis.

Are you and your high school sweetheart still together? What makes it work?

