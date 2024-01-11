CLOSE
Sam’s Club Will Stop Checking Receipts at the Door
Sam’s Club is making a big change for its members.
The warehouse store will be ditching its physical receipt checks upon exiting the store.
Instead, Sam’s Club will utilize artificial intelligence to scan carts as they’re pushed out of a location.
This technology is already in place at ten locations and will be rolled out to more stores in 2024.
- What do you think of Sam’s Club’s receipt change? Will Costco soon follow?
Sam’s Club: Will Stop Checking Receipts At The Door was originally published on rnbcincy.com
More from 101.1 The Wiz
-
Rickey Smiley Responds To Katt Williams’ Accusations In Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
Meek Mill’s Ex-Friend Dean Alleges Meek Mill Abused Nicki Minaj
-
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
-
Foodie Friday's: Braxton Brewing Co.
-
Foodie Friday's: BlaCk Coffee
-
101.1 The Wiz High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes
-
WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]
-
Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years