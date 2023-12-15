OHIO: John Legend Releases New Single ‘Don’t Need To Sleep’

CLOSE
John Legend Releases New Single ‘Don’t Need To Sleep’
John Legend is back with new music.
The popular singer has released a new single, “Don’t Need To Sleep.”
Co-written with Justin Tranter and producer Oak Felder, the track was composed for ‘We Dare To Dream,’ a documentary about a refugee team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
The ‘We Dare To Dream Soundtrack’ is available on all digital streaming platforms.
- What is the most recent documentary that you watched, and how was it?
