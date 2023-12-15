101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

John Legend Releases New Single ‘Don’t Need To Sleep’

John Legend is back with new music.

The popular singer has released a new single, “Don’t Need To Sleep.”

Co-written with Justin Tranter and producer Oak Felder, the track was composed for ‘We Dare To Dream,’ a documentary about a refugee team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The ‘We Dare To Dream Soundtrack’ is available on all digital streaming platforms.

OHIO: John Legend Releases New Single ‘Don’t Need To Sleep’ was originally published on rnbcincy.com