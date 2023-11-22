WIZ Exclusive: Jermaine Dupri Talks Future Collaborations

The So So Def visionary, Jermaine Dupri, tapped in with the WIZ this month to discuss future possibilities in his music. JD chats about being one of Usher’s main producers, working with newer artists like Jacquees, and the odds of him working on Mariah Carey’s future (unnamed) project. Listen to the conversation above!
