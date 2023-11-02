Kisha Chavis Talks Marriage With Joe Smith, OnlyFans, Finance Issues & More

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Kisha Chavis joins Lore’l and Kyle Santillian on The Morning Hustle to share her story behind the viral video of her arguing with her husband Joe Smith, a former NBA Player, about their financial issues and why she created an OnlyFans account.

Despite public opinion, Chavis wants ya’ll to know that she’s no gold digger! In fact, she alleges that she’s known former NBA Star Joe Smith well before he became the Golden State Warrior’s No. 1 Draft Pick in 1995. So when the lovebirds started to experience financial hardships, she created an OnlyFans account to bring in an additional stream of income despite her thoughts of his approval.

In our interview Chavis shares that OnlyFans wasn’t her first choice but with little support from Smith regarding her other business ventures like real estate the growing financial issues left her few choices. Thanks to going public, Kisha says business is now booming! Between her erotic massage and wellness business, “Body Rub Babe” and her now viral OF account the money is coming in! She shares that when its all said and done, she hopes to leverage the new opportunities coming her way and repair her marriage with Joe!

Watch the full interview to hear what led to the couple’s financial struggles, and why she made her OnlyFans account public before telling her husband and more!

