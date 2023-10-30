Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals they got the win over the 49ers.
Joe Burrow was on fire he had 3 touchdown passes.
Burrow completed 19 straight passes at one point for the Bengals and finished 28 for 32 for 283 yards.
The Bye was a good thing it gave Joe Burrow’s calf a chance to heal.
“This is what we know we’re capable of,” coach Zac Taylor after his team’s best offensive performance of the season.
Cincinnati: Bengals Get The Win Against The 49ers was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
The ”Oyster Girl” Responds to Viral Date Video
-
Cardi B Talks New Single, “Bongos” With Megan Thee Stallion, BET Awards, & More!
-
Ohio Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car
-
JT Talks Goals, Boundaries, And More In ‘Interview’ Magazine