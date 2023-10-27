101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Hundreds gathered to remember DeAsia the young lady who was killed on Oct 19.

Via Fox19

Friends and family remembered Wynn with a balloon release, candles, and stories of her friendship at Central Park in Forest Park on Thursday.

“She’s supposed to be in the front saying, ‘RIP,’ to someone else,” said Jay Evans, a former basketball teammate of Wynn’s. “We shouldn’t be saying this for her. It shouldn’t be her.”

Cincinnati: Hundreds Gathered To Remember DeAsia was originally published on rnbcincy.com