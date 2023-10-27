Hundreds gathered to remember DeAsia the young lady who was killed on Oct 19.
Via Fox19
Friends and family remembered Wynn with a balloon release, candles, and stories of her friendship at Central Park in Forest Park on Thursday.
“She’s supposed to be in the front saying, ‘RIP,’ to someone else,” said Jay Evans, a former basketball teammate of Wynn’s. “We shouldn’t be saying this for her. It shouldn’t be her.”
Cincinnati: Hundreds Gathered To Remember DeAsia was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
The ”Oyster Girl” Responds to Viral Date Video
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
Ohio Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!