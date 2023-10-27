Listen Live
Cincinnati: Hundreds Gathered To Remember DeAsia

Published on October 27, 2023

Hundreds gathered to remember DeAsia the young lady who was killed on Oct 19.

Via Fox19

Friends and family remembered Wynn with a balloon release, candles, and stories of her friendship at Central Park in Forest Park on Thursday.

“She’s supposed to be in the front saying, ‘RIP,’ to someone else,” said Jay Evans, a former basketball teammate of Wynn’s. “We shouldn’t be saying this for her. It shouldn’t be her.”

 

