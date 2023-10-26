Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Bengals Are Ready To Take On The 49ers

Cincinnati: Bengals Are Ready To Take On The 49ers

Published on October 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The Bengals are ready to take on the 49ers this week.

Joe Burrow sat down with the press to discuss the upcoming game.

Via Fox19

Burrow and the Bengals went into their bye week winners of back-to-back games.

The offensive outburst in Arizona, a 34-20 Bengals win, gave fans the feeling that Burrow’s calf injury was no longer hindering his play.

As to where the calf is heading into Week 8, Burrow said, “I feel really good.”

Cincinnati: Bengals Are Ready To Take On The 49ers  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close