Cincinnati: Bengals Are Ready To Take On The 49ers

The Bengals are ready to take on the 49ers this week.
Joe Burrow sat down with the press to discuss the upcoming game.
Via Fox19
Burrow and the Bengals went into their bye week winners of back-to-back games.
The offensive outburst in Arizona, a 34-20 Bengals win, gave fans the feeling that Burrow’s calf injury was no longer hindering his play.
As to where the calf is heading into Week 8, Burrow said, “I feel really good.”
