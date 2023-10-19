Listen Live
Cincinnati: Driver Killed In Crash On I-74

Published on October 19, 2023

Our prayers are going out to the family of the person killed in a car crash on I-74 last night.

Via Fox19

Both sides of the highway were blocked when the crash was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Rybolt Road/Harrison Pike exit, according to Hamilton County dispatch supervisors.

All lanes in both directions reopened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anthony Griffith, 28, of Harrison was traveling west on the highway his 2013 Ford Focus ran off the left side of the road, hit a concrete drain, went airborne and then overturned multiple times, ejecting him, according to a police news release.

