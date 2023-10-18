Listen Live
Cincinnati: Western Hills Viaduct Closed For Repairs

The Western Hills Viaduct will be closed due to repairs.

The middle two lanes on the top deck and the two southern lanes on the bottom decks will be shut down after several chunks of concrete broke loose and fell from the top to the bottom deck after a patch repair on Monday.

One lane in each direction will remain open.

The Cincinnati Police Department closed portions of the deck temporarily on Tuesday after finding the damaged portion of the roadway Via Fox19

