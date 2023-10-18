Listen Live
Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati/Tri-State Area

Published on October 18, 2023

Jack o lantern pumpkin with candy

Source: Stock Image

Halloween is right around the corner and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to grab all the candy they can! Don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year by incorporating a proper mask into your child’s costume and practicing social distancing. We want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time this year!

Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for Greater Cincinnati and surrounding areas!

Tuesday, October 31st 6-8pm

  • Alexandria
  • Batavia Township
  • Bethel
  • Blue Ash
  • Boone County
  • City of Cincinnati (all suburbs within city limits)
  • Cold Spring
  • Colerain Township
  • Carlisle
  • Crescent Springs
  • Deerfield Township
  • Dillsboro
  • Edgewood
  • Erlanger
  • Florence
  • Fort Mitchell
  • Fort Thomas
  • Fort Wright
  • Greendale
  • Independence
  • Indian Hill
  • Ludlow
  • Mason
  • Montgomery
  • Fairfield Township
  • Franklin
  • Goshen
  • Hamilton
  • Liberty Township
  • Miami Township
  • Milford
  • Park Hills
  • Reading
  • Southgate
  • Taylor Mill
  • Union Township
  • Villa Hills
  • Village of Batavia
  • Village of Williamsburg
  • West Chester

 

