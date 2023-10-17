Judge Raises Bail By 60% For White Biker Who Pointed Gun At Black Mom Whose Car Window He Shattered

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this month, a video began circling social media that showed a group of ATV, motorcycle and dirt bike riders surrounding a Black woman’s car. One of the men can be seen jumping on the back of the sedan and shattering the rear window, endangering the woman’s children who were in the back seat. He can also be seen headbutting the woman and pointing a gun in her face.

According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, 26-year-old Cody Heron was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats. The latter charge was eventually dropped for lack of evidence, which must have been determined by people who obviously wouldn’t experience terror if their children were endangered by an armed man in a helmet who headbutted them and threatened their lives with a firearm.

Fortunately, the judge in Heron’s case isn’t being so lenient. In fact, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, on Monday, Common Pleas Court Judge Vincent W. Furlong raised Heron’s bail from $2.5 million to $4 million and cleared the way for his case to move to trial so he could answer for his alleged crimes against 23-year-old Nikki Bullock, whose children are five and two-years-old. Heron left the scene at the time of the incident but was later apprehended after numerous people who probably wanted to see a violent menace taken off the streets tipped off the authorities.

From the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Police received a flood of tips leading them to Henon after the video went viral — including one from his employer. He was arrested on Oct. 4, and police found the clothing and accessories the motorcyclist was wearing in the viral video, including the gold-and-black helmet and the T-shirt with the words “You Ain’t No Killa” printed on the back. Police also confiscated his motorcycle. Heron’s bail was initially set at 10% of $2,500,000 — but that was increased by 60% in court on Monday, despite the defense’s request to have it reduced. Justin C. Capek, a defense attorney for Heron, objected to the bail hike and said his client was focused on atonement. “We respectfully disagree with the Court’s legal findings with regard to the charges being substantiated by the evidence and the necessity for a further increase in Mr. Heron’s bail,” Capek said in a statement. “Mr. Heron looks forward to accepting responsibility for the appropriate crime and has remained steadfast in commitment to make amends for his conduct.”

Yeah—Heron is so eager to “make amends” that it took tip-line flood and a police manhunt to start him on that journey.

And for anyone who believes the bail amount to be excessive, Heron’s victim pretty much summed up why it’s arguably not.

“It could have went way worse,” Bullock told the Inquirer. “It could have been a murder charge. It could have been a video of me dying.”

Exactly.

