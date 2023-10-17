Gucci Mane Talks New Album, ‘Breath Of Fresh Air’ & More!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta bred artist Gucci Mane is preparing to drop his sixteenth studio album titled “Breath of Fresh Air.” Kyle and Lore’l traveled to Bravo Oceans Studios in Atlanta for an exclusive listen to the new project and you know its not often that the 1017 rapper lets you inside his world so you know The Morning Hustle team couldn’t wait to dive in.

From family to music and even his business endeavors there is no denying the transformation the 1017 rapper has made since his 2016 release from an Indiana federal penitentiary after serving three years on gun and drug charges. Life looks a lot different for Gucci since then and with his new album, he says the goal is to help change the narrative in the culture.

“I’m gonna put it out there and start talking about different things…its cool to have a wife, its cool to go out to eat, it doesn’t have to be shoot up this and revenge that”- Gucci

Gucci sends a clear message of his values and where he stands with the cover art for “Breath Of Fresh Air” which features his beautiful wife Keyshia Ka’oir, and their two children, Ice and Iceland. The rapper and business man credits the loss of rapper Young Dolph, whom he was very close to for the inspiration of this album, especially the decision to place his family on the cover.

“When he passed away I was like I’m not going to take for granted that I have the ability to make music. That why I’m like I wanna put my family on my next album because you never know what can happen.”

Young Dolph who was tragically gunned down in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee in 2021 is featured on only one track this album entitled “Thank Me” but according to Gucci he has many more collaborations in the vault featuring the late artist. Other artists featured on the album include, J.Cole, Nardo Wick, Lil Baby and Kodak Black.

