The Cincinnati Reds announced the dates for Reds Fest this year.

The Reds Fest will take place on December 1st and December 2nd.

Festival-goers can get autographs, there are meet and greets with current and former players, interactive games, photo booths, kids-only events, game-used memorabilia, and more.

Will you attend?

Cincinnati: The Reds Announced The Dates For Reds Fest was originally published on rnbcincy.com