Congrats to the Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase he set a single-game franchise record for catches in a game with his 14th during the fourth quarter.
Via Fox19
Chase’s 14th reception also was his third touchdown catch of the game. Chase gave the ball to his dad, Jimmy, after scoring.
Pickens had 13 catches in a game on Oct. 11, 1998, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Later in the fourth quarter, Chase added his 15th catch of the game for 192 yards.
Cincinnati: Ja’Marr Chase Sets An Cincinnati Bengals Record was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
Former Ohio State Quarterback Gets One Day In Jail For Cocaine
-
Ohio Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car
-
Ohio Woman Purchased $500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket From Brunswick Store