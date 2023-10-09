Listen Live
Cincinnati: Ja’Marr Chase Sets An Cincinnati Bengals Record

Published on October 9, 2023

Congrats to the Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase he set a single-game franchise record for catches in a game with his 14th during the fourth quarter.

 

Via Fox19

Chase’s 14th reception also was his third touchdown catch of the game. Chase gave the ball to his dad, Jimmy, after scoring.

Pickens had 13 catches in a game on Oct. 11, 1998, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Later in the fourth quarter, Chase added his 15th catch of the game for 192 yards.

