Cincinnati Bengals Quarter Back Joe Burrow said that Sunday’s game is a must-win against Arizona.
The Bengals are (1-3) and sit in last place in the NFC. Can they get this thing turned around?
Joe Said,
“Whatever it takes. It doesn’t have to be pretty, but we have to come out with the W.”
Via WCPO
“A big part of my game in the past has been stealing first downs with my legs here and there, depending on the situation, depending on the defense,” he said. “And I haven’t been able to do that, so I’ve got to find more ways to get those conversions where maybe I used my legs in the past.”
Burrow said he felt good at practice on Wednesday and hasn’t had any setbacks with the calf since aggravating the injury late in a loss to Baltimore on Sept. 17. He’s optimistic that he’s going to continue to improve.
Cincinnati: Joe Burrow Says Arizona Game Is A Must Win was originally published on rnbcincy.com
