Cincinnati: Burrow To Keep Playing Through Calf Injury

Cincinnati: Burrow To Keep Playing Through Calf Injury

Published on October 4, 2023

It looks like Joe Burrow will continue to play through his calf injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Check out the video below.

 

  • What are your thoughts about this should Joe Burrow sit down and heal?
  • Should they play the backup quarter back?

The Bengals travel to Arizona on Sunday to take on the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m.

 

Cincinnati: Burrow To Keep Playing Through Calf Injury  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

