The Bengals suffer another loss.
This time we came up short to the Titans.
Via Fox19
The Bengals had won seven of the past nine between these old AFC Central rivals.
Cincinnati won the toss and took the ball, and Burrow worked mostly out of the shotgun throwing lots of quick, short passes after practicing fully all week with his sore calf. The Bengals settled for a 21-yard field goal by Evan McPherson after having first-and-goal from the Titans 10.
Cincinnati: Bengals 1-3 After Loss To Titans was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Cincinnati: Bengals Come UP Short Against The Baltimore Ravens
-
101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!