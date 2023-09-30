Celebrating Community Spirit at Avondale Day Festival(Video)

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Did you know that today was Avondale Day?

Avondale, celebrated its annual Avondale Day Festival in style. This day was filled with fun, happy spirits , and a sense of togetherness.

One of the main attractions of Avondale Day was the “Feet in the Street” 5K walk and run. This event not only promoted fitness and a healthy lifestyle but also encouraged community members to come together in support of a common goal. Participants of all ages and fitness levels took to the streets, showcasing their enthusiasm for both exercise and community spirit.

The Avondale Day Festival had something for everyone, whether you were a participant or a spectator. The festival grounds were alive with energy and excitement. Some of my favorite highlights were the food trucks, phot booths, and face painting. The Arts Works booth allowed everyone front the community to add their unique style to the painting.

Avondale Day didn’t disappoint in the prize department. Lucky participants had the opportunity to win amazing prizes, including televisions and cash. These giveaways added an extra layer of excitement to the event.

What’s a festival without music and dance? DJ Self made provided the music and once I arrived I made sure we all danced as a family in Avondale to some of your favorite line dances. Check out the video below to get a glimpse of the vibrant atmosphere and the amazing resources inside the Avondale Community

Watch LIVE !

Beyond the food, fun, and festivities, Avondale Day Festival was about strengthening the bonds of the community. It provided a platform for neighbors to come together, celebrate their shared identity, and build a sense of togetherness that is invaluable in today’s fast-paced world.

Avondale Day Festival was a resounding success, thanks to the dedication and enthusiasm of the community and event organizers. It showcased the power of coming together to celebrate the spirit of your neighborhood. From the Feet in the Street 5K to the delicious food trucks and the vibrant entertainment, Avondale Day was a testament to the strong sense of community that thrives in Avondale.

If you missed out on this year’s event, make sure to mark your calendar for next year’s Avondale Day Festival. It’s an experience you won’t want to miss as it encapsulates the true essence of community, fun, and celebration.

Celebrating Community Spirit at Avondale Day Festival(Video) was originally published on rnbcincy.com