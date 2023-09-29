Listen Live
Cincinnati: Teen Was Killed In A Drive By Shooting In Bond Hill

Published on September 29, 2023

Our prayers are going out to the family of the teen that was killed in a drive-by shooting in Bond Hill.

Via fox19 

Police are continuing to investigate.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Paddock Road.

Police haven’t released information on a suspect.

 

