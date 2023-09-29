Our prayers are going out to the family of the teen that was killed in a drive-by shooting in Bond Hill.
Via fox19
Police are continuing to investigate.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Paddock Road.
Police haven’t released information on a suspect.
Cincinnati: Teen Was Killed In A Drive By Shooting In Bond Hill was originally published on rnbcincy.com
