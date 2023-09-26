Cincinnati: Bengals Get Their First Win Over The Rams

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on getting their first win against the Rams.
The Defense held it down we had 6 sacs total.
Via Fox19
The Bengals turned the Rams over twice while sacking their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, six times.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who did not know if he was going to play until a few hours before the game, was only sacked twice.
He didn’t throw a touchdown, but running back Joe Mixon’s 14-yard touchdown would prove to be enough. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson also knocked in four field goals.
