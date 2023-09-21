Listen Live
Cincinnati: Argument Lead To A Shooting In Walnut Hills

Published on September 21, 2023

It looks like an argument lead to a shooting in Walnut Hills.

Via Fox19

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Park Avenue and McMillan Street.

One of the men was shot in his leg and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

He is expected to recover, they added.

