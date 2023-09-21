It looks like an argument lead to a shooting in Walnut Hills.
Via Fox19
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Park Avenue and McMillan Street.
One of the men was shot in his leg and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.
He is expected to recover, they added.
Cincinnati: Argument Lead To A Shooting In Walnut Hills was originally published on rnbcincy.com
