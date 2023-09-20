Congrats to the Miami RedHawks beat the University Of Cincinnati by the score of 31 to 24.
Via Fox19
Cincinnati’s Emory Jones’ pass on fourth down from the 2 was intercepted by Yahsyn McKee to end it.
Carter Brown’s 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked by McKee as time expired to force overtime. They also played overtime games in 1996 and 1997.
Cincinnati was inside the Miami 10-yard line four times, but managed just three field goals in the first three quarters after scoring on their first possession
Cincinnati: Miami Beats UC In Ohio Rival 31 to 24 was originally published on rnbcincy.com
