Woman Claims Breastfeeding Her Husband Helped Her Marriage
Marriage is a journey, and according to Rachel and Alexander Bailey, breastfeeding has been a helpful addition to their relationship.
Before an interview with Metro, Rachel said she sees “nothing” wrong with breastfeeding her husband. “I actually love the bond, it helps me out, and it finishes off the job.”
The new way of bonding started in 2017 when the two went on a cruise, and her breasts became large after she forgot her breast pump. and Alexander stepped in to give her relief.
As a matter of fact, Alexander says Rachel breastfeeding him is now a “necessity.” The couple encourages other married couples to also give it a try.
- What event has brought you and your spouse closer together?
#WTFASHO Woman Claims Breastfeeding Her Husband Helped Her Marriage was originally published on rnbcincy.com
