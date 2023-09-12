101.1 The Wiz
Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Man Shot In Clifton

Cincinnati: Man Shot In Clifton

Published on September 12, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The police are investigating a shooting that took place in Clifton.

A man was shot on Straight Street around 5 a.m. this morning.

Via Fox19

The victim was shot in one of his ankles and his injury appears to be non-life threatening, according to District 5 police.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say the suspects fled on Straight Street in a red Ford Festiva.

Cincinnati police blocked off University Court at Straight Street but have since cleared the scene.

Cincinnati: Man Shot In Clifton  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close