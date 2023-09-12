The police are investigating a shooting that took place in Clifton.
A man was shot on Straight Street around 5 a.m. this morning.
Via Fox19
The victim was shot in one of his ankles and his injury appears to be non-life threatening, according to District 5 police.
He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police say the suspects fled on Straight Street in a red Ford Festiva.
Cincinnati police blocked off University Court at Straight Street but have since cleared the scene.
Cincinnati: Man Shot In Clifton was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
-
101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps