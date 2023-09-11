101.1 The Wiz
Cincinnati: Bengals Lose To The Browns

Published on September 11, 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals take an L to the Cleveland Browns 24 to 3.

Money Man Joe Burrow didn’t have a good game.

The rain could have been a factor.

The Browns held Burrow to a career-worst 82 yards passing (14 of 31) as Cleveland’s rebuilt defensive line pressured him all day.

 

Cincinnati: Bengals Lose To The Browns  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

