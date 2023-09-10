513 HEAT: Weekly Picks Playlist

Check out DJ EZ & Kya Kelly’s Weekly 513 HEAT Picks Playlist!
This week features G. Blanco, EDC Swavo, $weeten, and our “Artist of the Week” Riah Bella. Stream the tracks below:
Submit your clean, original, MP3 tracks to 513heat@gmail.com.
Tune into 513 HEAT every Sunday at 9pm!
