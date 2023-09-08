A Cincinnati mother and her grandmother were indicted after children were found starving.
Via Fox19
The biological mother, Hannah Johnson, has been indicted on six counts of endangering children and two counts of kidnapping, court documents say.
According to the documents, the children’s great-grandmother, Dianna Johnson, has been indicted on three counts of endangering children.
Prosecutors say Hannah and Dianna lived together with the children – ages 7, 6 and 4.
Cincinnati: Mother & Grandmother Indicted For Starving 3 Children was originally published on rnbcincy.com
