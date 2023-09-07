According to NBC4i, The Tanger Outlet Mall in Sunbury was under lockdown Wednesday afternoon with a heavy law enforcement presence as a man barricaded himself in a bathroom.
The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office states that at 1:37 p.m., a call was received of a domestic violence situation. DCSO says a male suspect, later identified as a 27-year-old Columbus man, barricaded himself inside a bathroom in the mall.
Law enforcement says no shots were fired and no injuries have been reported while a female victim was safely secured by police after the initial incident.
For the full NBC4i story click here
Man in custody after barricading himself at Tanger Mall in Sunbury was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
